 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Burke High School Junior Marshals
0 comments

East Burke High School Junior Marshals

  • 0
EBHS-HonorsGrads-2898.JPG

Pictured, second row, from left are: Bergin Scott Berry, Ana Catalina Gonzalez,

Elijah Wayne Harrison; first row, from left: Dixie Texie Mae Leatherman, Landon Cole Lennex, Kyle James Setzer

Not pictured: Olivia McKenzie Lambert, Coltyn Clay O’Meara, Madalyn Grace Smith

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert