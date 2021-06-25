 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Burke High School Senior SGA
0 comments

East Burke High School Senior SGA

  • 0
EBHS-SeniorSGA-2951.JPG

Pictured, front row, from left, are: Allie Michelle Cooke, student body treasurer; Corrine Elise Slutsky, student body secretary, Isabel Grace Huffman; student body president. Second row, from left: Kayleigh Ryan Icard; senior class vice president; William Elmore Taylor, senior class secretary; Anna Elizabeth Crist, senior class treasurer; Erin TaylorNewton, senior class president. Not pictured: Daisy Carolina Jantes Moya, student body vice president.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert