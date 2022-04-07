East Burke wins NC Int'l Bowhunting 3D state tourney

MAIDEN — The East Burke Middle School archery team has added another win to its record.

Competing this past weekend at the North Carolina International Bowhunting Organization's state tournament, held at Maiden High School, the Raiders claimed overall first place in the North Carolina State 3D Archery Tournament portion of the event, topping 25 other schools.

It is EB's third victory of the season following wins in events held in Icard and Winston-Salem earlier this year.

East Burke finished ahead of second-place and host Maiden, third-place Granite Falls, fourth-place Hudson and fifth-place Franklin Academy to score the victory.

Individually, EBMS also field the first-place male (Zane Taylor) and the first-place female (Natalie Bell) in the event. Taylor was followed by teammates Hudson Lentz (second) and Carter Seagle (fourth) and Bell was followed by fellow Lady Raiders Rhiley Woods (fourth) and Eve Sweet (fifth) in the rundown.

In the high school standings, North Iredell was first, followed by South Caldwell and Carolina Christian.

And in elementary school action, Startown was the winner, with other schools fielding individual competitors.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.