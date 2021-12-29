Editorial: More students are bringing guns to school in NC. How do we keep kids safe?

Addressing it will require investments in behavioral and mental health resources that the state has yet to make. School support staff, such as school psychologists, are trained in prevention and mediation. They can help identify at-risk students and potentially violent situations, but North Carolina doesn’t have nearly enough of them, and the funding to hire more is tied up in the Leandro plan. At Mount Tabor High School, for example, the school psychologist serves four different schools in the district, including Mount Tabor. That’s a population of roughly 4,000 students — far too large a responsibility for one school official.

Still, the burden isn’t shared by schools alone. The number of weapons on school campuses has increased substantially since before the pandemic partly because the number of weapons in the community has increased, too. Gun sales surged in 2020, fueled by a record number of first-time gun buyers. And studies have shown that more than half of U.S. gun owners do not safely store their guns, making it far too easy for children to get their hands on them.

“I’ve heard kids tell me they can get a gun in 20 minutes if they wanted to get a gun,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a press conference after a student fired a gun outside West Charlotte High School Monday.