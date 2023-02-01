Education brief

BCPS February calendar update

Burke County students are looking forward to the 100th day of school this February, followed by a day off for President’s Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Burke County students will celebrate the 100th day of the 2022-23 school year. For high school and middle school students, the day will be a full day and run on a normal schedule. For elementary students it will be a half day, so teachers can a have a work day during the afternoon to work on the state-mandated LETRS training.

The Burke County Board of Education worked four extra half-day work sessions for elementary teachers into the calendar this year to help them complete the required 160 hours of training over the next two years.

On Monday, Feb. 20, BCPS students will be off for President’s Day. The day will be a teacher workday for all BCPS teachers.