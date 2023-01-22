Eleven students graduate from Hallyburton Academy

Hallyburton Academy graduated 11 seniors on Thursday, Jan. 12, in a mid-year graduation ceremony held in the school's gym.

Four of the graduating students — Taylor Hensley, Katie Moody, Lacey Tolbert and Hunter Walker — received $500 scholarships from the Valdese Rotary. The graduation speakers were Lacey Tolbert and Salem Elementary School student Kenlee Wilson, who recited her speech from her school's speech contest.

In addition to those who received scholarships, Principal Rich Linens bestowed diplomas to Katelyn Adams, Colton Carswell, Leah Church, Lainey Hamby, Jazzmin Philyaw, Jayden Powell and Ocean Vue.

Joining Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools superintendent, in congratulating the graduates at the ceremony were Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton, Director of Secondary Education Debbie Jennings, School Board Chair Wendi Craven and School Board member Dr. Don Hemstreet.