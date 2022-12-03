Vaccinations, wormer, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. All of the wonderful features of the German Shepherd... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Vaccinations, wormer, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. All of the wonderful features of the German Shepherd... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a motel in Morganton.
VALDESE — Stepping up to a butcher and asking for a particular cut of meat is something that’s been missing in Valdese for more than a decade.
A man who a Walmart employee said threatened to blow the store up the day before Thanksgiving ended up with a felony charge.
Police say a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital a little more than a week before his sister stole a woman’s car that was cranked in …
In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Mabel Lowman has seen a little bit of everything.
An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.
MOUNT AIRY — One way or another, Burke County will be well-represented in the NCHSAA 1A football state championship game on Dec. 10 in Raleigh.
A pregnant woman was among three people transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a four-vehicle wreck on Friday, according to th…
A multi-vehicle wreck on Sanford Drive on Friday afternoon has closed a lane of traffic.
ANDREWS — In the postgame celebration, Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery got congratulations that his team already has made history — but there’…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.