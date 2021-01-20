Cast announced for production of ‘Noises Off!’

HICKORY — Guest Director Mark Woodard recently announced his casting choices for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production “Noises Off!,” a British farce by Michael Frayn.
The frenetic comedy begins its 10-performance run on Friday, Feb. 5, in the Jeffers Theatre. For tickets and information, visit the HCT website at hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.
“Noises Off!” is widely regarded as the funniest modern play ever written. It’s about a group of actors and backstage crew struggling through a rehearsal and two performances of a play where virtually everything goes wrong, from missing lines to late entrances and disappearing sardines. With broad characters and wild action, it’s a laugh-a-minute comic delight.
The stellar cast features Dorothy Collier Best as Dotty, Jennifer Canterbury as Brooke, Tiffany Christian as Belinda, Allison Finch as Poppy, Donovan Harper as Garry, Christopher Honsaker as Selsdon, Jordan Randall as Frederick, Eric Seale as Lloyd, and Justin Thomas as Tim.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
The production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $12 for a single viewer and $30 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
It is hoped that state restrictions will be relaxed to allow live audiences before the play opens. That announcement will be made as soon as information becomes available.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Noises Off!” is produced by Paul Sapp, Christy Lohr Sapp and Betty Lohr. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the city of Hickory, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-21 season.