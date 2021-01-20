Cast announced for production of ‘Noises Off!’

HICKORY — Guest Director Mark Woodard recently announced his casting choices for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production “Noises Off!,” a British farce by Michael Frayn.

The frenetic comedy begins its 10-performance run on Friday, Feb. 5, in the Jeffers Theatre. For tickets and information, visit the HCT website at hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

“Noises Off!” is widely regarded as the funniest modern play ever written. It’s about a group of actors and backstage crew struggling through a rehearsal and two performances of a play where virtually everything goes wrong, from missing lines to late entrances and disappearing sardines. With broad characters and wild action, it’s a laugh-a-minute comic delight.

The stellar cast features Dorothy Collier Best as Dotty, Jennifer Canterbury as Brooke, Tiffany Christian as Belinda, Allison Finch as Poppy, Donovan Harper as Garry, Christopher Honsaker as Selsdon, Jordan Randall as Frederick, Eric Seale as Lloyd, and Justin Thomas as Tim.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.