‘Exit Laughing’ cast includes accomplished young actors

HICKORY — Two young actors with numerous theatrical credits, Coleson Berlin and Jennifer Canterbury, have joined the cast of “Exit Laughing” at Hickory Community Theatre.
Berlin has the role of Bobby and Canterbury plays Millie. The comedy by Paul Elliott begins a 10-performance run in the Jeffers Theatre on Friday, Jan. 8, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 24. This is a live broadcast performance and tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org.
Berlin last was seen on the HCT stage as the Bellhop in “Lend Me a Tenor” in 2017, which was his 10th production since he started in 2011 production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” His favorite role, though, was Billy Ray in “On Golden Pond” in 2014, when he shared the stage with James Best.
“It was an incredible opportunity. He was so kind and funny and a great mentor,” Berlin said about the experience.
“Exit Laughing” is his second time on stage with Canterbury. The pair worked together in” Peter and the Starcatcher” in 2016 and both were nominated for Kay Awards.
Canterbury received a rare double Kay Award win that season, with honors as Outstanding Lead Actress for “Starcatcher,” as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress for Mimi in “Rent.” Millie is her eighth role at HCT since she first appeared as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid Jr.” in 2014.
She hasn’t had much theater time since she became a flight attendant for American Airlines about three years ago, but she has made up for lost time since being temporarily laid off due to the pandemic. In the past four months, she’s done three shows: “From This Day Forward” and “The Crucible” with Old Colony Players and “The Jungle Fun Room” at HCT.
Performances of “Exit Laughing” are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Jan. 14 and 21) at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays (Jan. 17 and 24) at 2:30 p.m.
The production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $18 for a single viewer and $30 for family or group viewing. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Exit Laughing” is produced by Catawba Women’s Center and Shurtape Technologies LLC. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the city of Hickory, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-21 season.