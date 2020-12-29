‘Exit Laughing’ cast includes accomplished young actors

HICKORY — Two young actors with numerous theatrical credits, Coleson Berlin and Jennifer Canterbury, have joined the cast of “Exit Laughing” at Hickory Community Theatre.

Berlin has the role of Bobby and Canterbury plays Millie. The comedy by Paul Elliott begins a 10-performance run in the Jeffers Theatre on Friday, Jan. 8, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 24. This is a live broadcast performance and tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org.

Berlin last was seen on the HCT stage as the Bellhop in “Lend Me a Tenor” in 2017, which was his 10th production since he started in 2011 production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” His favorite role, though, was Billy Ray in “On Golden Pond” in 2014, when he shared the stage with James Best.

“It was an incredible opportunity. He was so kind and funny and a great mentor,” Berlin said about the experience.

“Exit Laughing” is his second time on stage with Canterbury. The pair worked together in” Peter and the Starcatcher” in 2016 and both were nominated for Kay Awards.