Last performances of ‘Thanksgiving Play’ this weekend

HICKORY — This is the final weekend for the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of “The Thanksgiving Play” by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse.

“The Thanksgiving Play” is a satirical comedy about four white people trying to devise a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month to be done in the schools.

Performances are tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and the close proximity of seating in the Firemen’s Kitchen, the Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The production is rated “PG.”

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. “The Thanksgiving Play” is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.