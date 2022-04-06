Local actor returns to perform in 'The Cake'

The topical dramatic comedy "The Cake," by Bekah Brunstetter, is coming to the Hickory Community Theatre, April 22 through May 7 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Macy, an educated young woman and online journalist, is engaged to be married to Jen, who wants to honor her deceased mother’s wishes and have the wedding in her hometown, Winston-Salem. Problems arise when Jen’s plan to get the cake from her mom’s best friend Della’s bakery are complicated by Della’s conservative values. In the HCT production, Macy is played by local actor Dior Scott.

Scott made her stage debut in September 2018 as Effie White in "Dreamgirls" at HCT. Some of her roles since then include Ruth Younger in A "A Raisin in the Sun" at HCT, Sebastian in "The Little Mermaid" at The Green Room and Pearl in "The Sponge Bob Squarepants Musical" with Black Star Theatre. Originally from Philadelphia, Penn., she now resides in Granite Falls and is a theatre major at CVCC. She is also an entrepreneur, the owner and proprietor of The Black Gem Girl, an online store selling gems and crystals that she mines herself.

“My favorite thing about the Hickory Community Theatre,” she says, “is the opportunities it presents to the passionate performer. I auditioned for "The Cake" because I enjoyed the message in the writing. This role is something out of my comfort zone and I wanted to challenge myself.”

Performances of "The Cake" are Fridays and Saturdays, April 22 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Opening night, April 22, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building. "The Cake" is rated R for strong adult language.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "The Cake" is produced by The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre.