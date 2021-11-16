‘Nutcracker’ ballet performances are Dec. 10-11

CULLOWHEE — The Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall will present the Ballet Conservatory of Asheville, returning for its fourth “Nutcracker” tour to Western Carolina University, in its 12th season.

Audiences can enjoy the production on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. The magically festive, full-length “Nutcracker” production features professional classical dancers and the Ballet Conservatory of Asheville’s celebrated company.

In the classic ballet, Clara’s holiday dream comes to life, and she sneaks downstairs at midnight with her beloved new Nutcracker doll. Swept up in a fantasy toy-soldier battle, she saves her Nutcracker from the Mouse King. She is then whisked away to enchanted lands of snow and sweets, dancing the night away with a colorful host of captivating characters.

Learn more and find tickets for sale at arts.wcu.edu/nutcracker.

Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. Free parking is available on site. Masks are required. The WCU Fine Art Museum will be open one hour immediately before each production.

Those who come early can explore the current exhibition on display, Contemporary Clay 2021, which encourages viewers to consider the concepts, processes and context of clay in contemporary art.