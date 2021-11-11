Performances of ‘The Outsider’ scheduled for Nov. 19-21

ASHEVILLE — “The Outsider,” a comedy by Paul Slade Smith, is scheduled for three readers’ theatre performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre.
Shows will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, on the Mainstage at ACT and Sunday, Nov. 21, at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. The curtain will be at 2:30 p.m. for all three performances.
All tickets are $8 and are available online at ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre box office through Nov. 19. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning at 2 p.m. prior to each performance.
In “The Outsider,” an elected governor is thrown out of office because of his sexual shenanigans — and the political gurus want to install an easily manipulated buffoon. Smith’s non-partisan, political satire takes on that challenge — and seeks to give hope. Audiences should prepare for a carnival ride of big laughs.
Director Elliot Weiner has acted and directed in professional and community theatre for many years. He’s worked in theatre from Washington, D.C., to black boxes in New York City to major companies in the northwest. Weiner has directed ACT Mainstage and 35Below productions and has acted and directed with The Autumn Players since he arrived in Asheville seven years ago.
The cast for “The Outsider” includes LuAnn Bolnick, Joe Scully, Julianne Arnall, Kermit Brown, Jerre’ Bolnick, Melody Hockley and Donald Beck.
For performances at Asheville Community Theatre, audiences will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building. Any audience member not willing to wear a mask will be asked to leave and their ticket will be refunded. Reuter Center at UNCA has different COVID-19 policies than ACT, including that audience members must attest to being vaccinated in addition to wearing a mask.
Links to COVID policies for both ACT and UNCA can be found online at ashevilletheatre.org/mc_event/rts-the-outsider.
The Autumn Players are ACT’s volunteer outreach group consisting of more than 100 seasoned actors, writers and educators dedicated to taking theatre into the community. Since 1992, the company has provided entertainment, enrichment and instruction for thousands of students, seniors and in-betweens at venues within an hour or more from Asheville.
For more information or for a full schedule of the 2021-22 Reader’s Theatre Showcase series, visit ashevilletheatre.org.