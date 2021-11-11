Performances of ‘The Outsider’ scheduled for Nov. 19-21

ASHEVILLE — “The Outsider,” a comedy by Paul Slade Smith, is scheduled for three readers’ theatre performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre.

Shows will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, on the Mainstage at ACT and Sunday, Nov. 21, at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. The curtain will be at 2:30 p.m. for all three performances.

All tickets are $8 and are available online at ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre box office through Nov. 19. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning at 2 p.m. prior to each performance.

In “The Outsider,” an elected governor is thrown out of office because of his sexual shenanigans — and the political gurus want to install an easily manipulated buffoon. Smith’s non-partisan, political satire takes on that challenge — and seeks to give hope. Audiences should prepare for a carnival ride of big laughs.