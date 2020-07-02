Author discusses the power and allure of nature

Outside In,” the latest offering from Bay Area children’s author Deborah Underwood, has been billed as the book we need now.
At a time when so many of us have been sequestered in our homes, it’s a lyrical reminder of the allure and healing power of nature — all adorned with gorgeous watercolor illustrations by Cindy Derby. As one reviewer writes, the book “is a stirring invitation to play.”
Underwood recently took time to chat about “Outside In” and more.
You, of course, were working on “Outside In” before the pandemic. What was your inspiration?
Answer: In the summer of 2015, I was attending a conference and I ducked out to escape the crowds for a while. I noticed a nearby church was open, so I went inside to sit in the quiet. While there, I heard a passing bird calling from the outside. I found it fascinating that even though I was sitting in this huge, human-made building of brick and glass, a single bird’s cry could still reach me. It felt like nature was trying to remind humans of our connection to it.
Is there an outdoor activity that you missed more than you expected to during the COVID-19 crisis?
Answer: One of the places I used to go on my walks was the San Francisco Botanical Garden. Like all of us, I racked up disappointments as the pandemic’s scope became apparent — a canceled trip to Florida to see a musical adaptation of my book “Interstellar Cinderella,” the suspension of my choir’s rehearsals and so on. But when I found out the garden was closing, it was a total gut punch. I hadn’t realized how much a part of my creative process my wanderings there were. And I didn’t realize you could miss a place as viscerally as you miss a person.
What’s your favorite time of day and why?
Answer: Oh, that’s such an interesting question! I think it’s a tie between dawn and sunset. For some reason, I’m getting up earlier now than I did when I was younger, my cat Bella is only partly to blame. My desk faces east, and I love watching the colors in the sky as the sun rises. The day feels so full of promise then. And I love the blue of the sky at twilight, and seeing the sunset reflected in windows across the block from me. Those transition times are magical.
You once were a street musician. How does one go from that pursuit to being a children’s author?
Answer: I graduated from Pomona College with a degree in philosophy. I wasn’t sure what to do, and to my 21-year-old brain, being a street musician seemed like a logical choice. I went on to work in an office for years but did all sorts of writing in my offhours. I sold articles, puzzles and greeting cards, and I wrote screenplays that no one bought. It took me years to realize that since children’s books are closest to my heart, I probably should be writing them.
How big an inspiration is Bella, and does she critique your writing?
Answer: She was the direct inspiration for the “Here Comes Cat” series. She even claims writing credit on the back flaps of those books. And she critiques everything — most recently the inadequate breakfast hours at the cafe I seem to be running.
She thinks they should start before 6 a.m. I am expecting a bad Yelp review.
Three picture-book picks from Underwood
“Southwest Sunrise” by Nikki Grimes, illustrated by Wendell Minor, celebrates the beauty of the Southwest as a young boy sees it for the first time.
“We are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom, illustrated by Michaela Goade, is about a girl fighting to protect the water on her people’s land.
“A Way with Wild Things” by Larissa Theule, illustrated by Sara Palacios, is the story of a girl who is more at home outdoors than with people.
