Faith that ages well allows wisdom to ferment

At one time or another, each one of us has suffered the debasing experience of being ignored, unappreciated and underestimated. It is not an uplifting sensation! In adults, the emotional phenomena can leave one demoralized, and in children, if repeated in their maturing years, can account for any number of emotional challenges later in life. Remember Dorothy Lew Nolte’s poem, “If a Child Lives with ...”? The third and fourth lines are particularly pertinent, “If a child lives with ridicule, they learn to be shy; If a child lives with shame, they learn to feel guilty…”
A peculiar historical occurrence reminded me of this truth of life. It was the first marketing of John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins’ Worcestershire’s sauce on Aug. 24, 1837. The Lord Marcus Sandys, in his world travels, had enjoyed the finest cuisine available in various cultures about the globe, but he favored one particular sauce he had enjoyed in Bengal above all others. Upon returning to Great Britain, he engaged two chemists (Lea and Perrins) to reproduce the formula and the taste. For years, they worked on the project with no success. Eventually the idea was literally shelved in the makeshift lab which was eventually converted to a groundskeeper’s shed, and the concept was forgotten.
For years!
Time passed, and a worker discovered the neglected barrel of the brown liquid and brought it to the attention of Lord Sandy, who sampled the concoction only to discover to his gastronomic delight that Lea and Perrins’ recipe had been perfect. It simply needed time to age and ferment.
The apostle Paul frequently wrote in his epistles of believers’ need to grow spiritually. Who of us, having walked a spiritual life for ages, does not readily recognize when we look back on our faith journeys, that experience has been our most learning influence, as well as challenging task master? Like the barrel of the proper recipe for the sauce, ignored and disregarded, God was still active in our lives, allowing wisdom to ferment.
It would also do us well to remember that often times that our prayers may synchronize with the will of God, but our timing could be a bit off. God does not use the same clocks we do.
There are a number of other spiritual metaphors we can glean from Lea and Perrins Worcestershire Sauce.
For example, around the world, Lea and Perrins is known known by different names and even the word “Worcestershire” is pronounced variously (There are actually three “correct” pronunciations of the word.) and has slightly differing formulas and uses from one country to another, but it is still the only authentic Worcestershire sauce. In the UK they add sugar; in El Salvador almost all restaurants have a bottle of L&P on every table, in Thailand they add soy sauce; in Japan it is used on vegetables, in Brazil it is known as “molho ingles”; in Mexico it is used in preparing Chili Con Carne, and our Jewish friends are aware that its recipe is less than 1/60 fish oil, which classifies it as kosher as a condiment for meat.
So too, the worship and understanding of God varies greatly due to the cultural, linguistic and socioeconomic influences, but God’s love for this world has never altered.
Grant me one last spiritual metaphor using this sauce. In the early 19th century, when sailing vessels first began to bring the condiment to America, the shippers encountered the problem of much breakage. To minimize their losses, the bottles destined for the USA were covered in their famous brown paper wrappers. Though this transportation problem no longer exists, L&P almost two centuries later continue the tradition so that all bottles coming to the United States are still so packaged. That is an excellent spiritual role model for us in the church: be gentle and cautious with others, and make it a firm habit.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister and resides in Burke County.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!