Leading actress in upcoming play announced

“The Cake,” a dramatic comedy with modern relevance by Bekah Brunstetter, is coming to the Hickory Community Theatre from April 22 through May 7 at the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Jen lives in New York but has always dreamed of getting married in her native North Carolina. With the wedding six months away, she heads down to ask Della, her late mother’s best friend and professional baker, to make her wedding cake. Della is overjoyed until she learns there isn’t just one bride, but two. Moral quandaries, reality TV and loads of butter form this play about two women trying to reach out across a divide that just keeps growing. In the HCT production, Jen is played by Katie Stone, an actor from Kings Mountain.

Stone made her HCT debut last fall as Megan in “Puffs,” but her prior theater credits cover a region that stretches from Newton down to Kings Mountain. Some of her favorite roles include Susan in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” with Lincoln Theatre Guild, Mrs. Arable in “Charlotte’s Web” at Cherryville Little Theatre, Audrey in “Leading Ladies” for The Green Room Community Theatre and five seasons as a principal actor in “Liberty Mountain — The Revolutionary Drama” at the Joy Performance Center. Originally from Gastonia, Stone is a professional photographer with her own studio, Katherine Stone Photography, and she has an Associate of Arts degree from Cleveland Community College.

“I auditioned for ‘The Cake’ because I love the complexity of this story,” she said. “It’s a roller coaster that leaves you feeling a little bit of everything. I love how authentic a character Jen is.”

Performances of “The Cake,” are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 22 through May 7; at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1; and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Opening night, April 22, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and a half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the theater encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

“The Cake” is rated R for strong adult language.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “The Cake,” is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III.