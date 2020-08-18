Music festival pushed back to September 2021

WILKESBORO — Five months after the 2020 edition was canceled and well in advance of the original 2021 date, the MerleFest music festival has announced that its return will be delayed until Sept. 16-19, 2021.
The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that scrapped this year’s MerleFest, which remains ongoing and has begun to affect the scheduling of events even into 2021.
“This decision is a result of months of deliberation and extensive research with medical experts,” MerleFest announced in a release. “Our primary concern has always been to provide a safe and quality event and we felt the need to do this to insure we meet expectations. We chose to announce this now so that everyone could add this to your 2021 calendar.”
MerleFest’s announcement added that the 2021 delay is a one-time chance, with things expected to be back on a normal timeline the following year from April 28 to May 1, 2022, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
For MerleFest 2021, which will be the 33rd edition of the folk music event that commenced in 1988, the artist lineup has not yet been announced but is expected to come in the next few months. The 2020 festival planned to have a stacked lineup headlined by Willie Nelson and Family, Alison Krauss, John Prine, who died of complications from COVID-19 this year, Melissa Etheridge, and dozens more before its cancellation.
MerleFest’s release also said that information on tickets for MerleFest 2021 will be forthcoming in the next few months. Ticketholders for MerleFest 2020 previously had three options for tickets, which included converting the purchase to a donation, rolling tickets forward or a refund.
The WCC Foundation plans MerleFest each year, and it is the primary fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. The festival was started in memory of Eddy Merle Watson, the son of Doc Watson who died at age 36 after a tractor accident, to celebrate “traditional plus” music.
For more information about MerleFest, call 800-343-7857, email merlefest@wilkescc.edu or visit merlefest.org.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
