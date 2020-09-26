Dougie MacLean giving virtual concert for Wortham

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHEVILLE — The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will present an intimate virtual concert experience with renowned Scottish singer/songwriter Dougie MacLean on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.

The famed "Caledonia" and “The Last of the Mohicans” theme music songwriter is a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences. The evening will feature MacLean’s own evocative, lyrical songwriting and instrumental compositions. The concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. Following the show is a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with MacLean.

Tickets for MacLean are available via link on the Wortham Center’s website or through Crowdcast. Ticketholders will stream the online performance on the event date using a computer or mobile device and an internet connection. One ticket is allowed per email address.

“Dougie MacLean is Scotland's preeminent singer-songwriter and a national musical treasure,” according to SingOut USA, and one who has developed a unique blend of lyrical, roots-based songwriting and instrumental composition. He is internationally renowned for his song, "Caledonia," the theme music for “The Last of the Mohicans,” and his inspired performances.