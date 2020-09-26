Dougie MacLean giving virtual concert for Wortham

ASHEVILLE — The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will present an intimate virtual concert experience with renowned Scottish singer/songwriter Dougie MacLean on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.
The famed "Caledonia" and “The Last of the Mohicans” theme music songwriter is a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences. The evening will feature MacLean’s own evocative, lyrical songwriting and instrumental compositions. The concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. Following the show is a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with MacLean.
Tickets for MacLean are available via link on the Wortham Center’s website or through Crowdcast. Ticketholders will stream the online performance on the event date using a computer or mobile device and an internet connection. One ticket is allowed per email address.
“Dougie MacLean is Scotland's preeminent singer-songwriter and a national musical treasure,” according to SingOut USA, and one who has developed a unique blend of lyrical, roots-based songwriting and instrumental composition. He is internationally renowned for his song, "Caledonia," the theme music for “The Last of the Mohicans,” and his inspired performances.
Called "a musical hero" by the Wall Street Journal, MacLean's songs have been covered by Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald, Ronan Keating, Mary Black, Frankie Miller, Cara Dillon, Kathy Mattea and many other top performers. MacLean has received two prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and an OBE. MacLean also has a local connection as he serves on the advisory board for The Swannanoa Gathering at Warren Wilson College.
In 2017, MacLean's album “New Tomorrow” was released to critical acclaim. In January 2018, the much requested compilation “Dougie MacLean — A Robert Burns Selection” was added to the Dunkeld Records catalogue. That same month, MacLean once again performed a full solo concert to a capacity 2,000-plus audience in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall during the Celtic Connections Festival, where he was described as "Scotland’s much loved troubadour ... one of a very few performers that can truly hold an audience in the palm of their hands."
To obtain more information about Wortham Center Live Streaming Events, visit worthamarts.org or call the box office at 828-257-4530. Current box office hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by phone only.
