Festival returns with star-studded lineup

Question: Where can you go to see Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and Sierra Hull all in one place?

MerleFest, that’s where. The four-day music heaven on the campus of Wilkes Community College kicks off Thursday for its 34th anniversary.

The festival has come a long way since its inception in 1988 – and that first one was absolutely unforgettable – but the music is still in rarified air. MerleFest has grown from two venues to more than a dozen. They run at the same time.

Thursday and Sunday “just” have half that number, but there is no letup in the music that draws thousands of fans over the four days. Well, Josh Turner is a highlight on Thursday, and Emmylou appears on Sunday.

There are more than 100 groups and solo artists scheduled to make music and memories over the four days of MerleFest. You have to go to merlefest.org to see the entire lineup. You must plan your visit to MerleFest since nobody can be everywhere at once.

Favorite performers who have supported MerleFest over the years – it is a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College – will be there, including the Kruger Brothers, Sythian, The Waybacks (don’t miss the Hillside Album Hour on Saturday) and many of the artists who played with Doc and Merle Watson.

The festival is named after Merle, Doc’s son, whose life was tragically cut short in an accident. Doc, the legendary guitarist and singer who rose from a street musician to a national treasure, was the driving force behind MerleFest.

The festival was supposed to be one-and-done in 1988, but by the time Doc and wife Rosalee were finished that first year, the event was way out of proportion to the original vision with an awesome assemblage of artists.

It was Doc who declared MerleFest is traditional-plus music. That’s traditional music plus anything anybody wants to play. Doc was not bounded by one kind of music, and MerleFest has it all. Call it eclectic or cosmopolitan or smorgasbord, there really is something for everyone.

Doc, by the way, played his final public appearance at MerleFest. The old master was 89. His spirit still drives the festival.

There isn’t any drinking, smoking or rowdy behavior at MerleFest. It’s a family place as well as a destination for music lovers of all ages. There are plenty of things for kids to do, and places for people to simply gather together and make music of their own.

Anyone who has been to MerleFest before knows all that, but the good feelings and the music never grow old. It’s like being amazed all over again, no matter how many times you’ve been there.

MerleFest, which is sponsored by Window World, has provided millions in funding for the college and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for nonprofit organizations and for-profit vendors. It has been a booming boon for Wilkes County and the college. People from all over the world who make the annual pilgrimage.

So don’t miss We Banjo3, Alison Brown, Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled By Turtles, Sam Bush Band, Hubby Jenkins, Presley Barker – sorry, not meaning to slight anyone, but there’s just too many great artists to list in a small space.

All the information you need is at merlefest.org.

See you there.