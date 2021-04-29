For Dave Grohl, what drives musicians is more than van

"Musicians have a type of ESP with each other, which is usually shared when the instruments are on," he said. "I've had great conversations with musicians where we haven't said a word. You just play instruments together, and sometimes those can be the most revealing."

He's also gregarious and open-hearted to a startling extent; it's hard not to get swept up in the 52-year-old songwriter's enthusiasm. The former Nirvana drummer's pandemic activities have included online "drum-off" contests with a 10-year-old British girl, Nandi Bushell, and writing and recording a song with Mick Jagger. He's writing a book about some of his life's adventures and finished making a TV series about rock stars and their mothers with his own mom.

From his days in the underground punk rock scene around Washington, D.C., music has always meant community to him.

He recalls being backstage at music festivals, with all sorts of acts playing a variety of styles.

"I would go walking from dressing room to dressing room, knocking on the door with a bottle of whiskey in my hand and say, 'dude, let's hang out, we're musicians,'" he said. "We should be hanging out. It's what we do."

He's lost track of all the colleagues he's shared a whiskey with.