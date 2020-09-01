Jeff Daniels streaming concert set for Sept. 17

ASHEVILLE — The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will present “Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged” — an intimate concert experience with Emmy Award-winning actor, director and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels — on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature original songs and personal stories from Daniels’ stage and movie career that only he can tell. The concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. Following the show will be a 15-30 minute audience Q&A.
Tickets for “Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged” are available via the link on the Wortham Center’s website or through Crowdcast. Ticketholders will stream the online performance on the event date using a computer or mobile device and an internet connection. One ticket will be sold per email address.
Daniels is an Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Tony award-nominated actor known for his roles in “Terms of Endearment,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “The Hours,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and “Dumb and Dumber.”
Daniels moved to New York City in 1976 to become an actor and soon fell in love with off-Broadway playwrights and the writing process — with a guitar in his hands. Since 2000, Daniels has played such prestigious venues as The Birchmere, Club Passim, Cafe Lena, New York City's 54 Below and Birdland, and the City Winery in New York and Nashville, as well as numerous opera houses and performing arts centers throughout the country.
With his son's band, the Ben Daniels Band, he has toured both coasts. He has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo' and Bruce Hornsby. In 2012, the Martin Guitar Company began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Artist Edition Guitar. Daniels also narrated Martin Guitar’s award-winning documentary, “The Ballad of the Dreadnought.”
To obtain more information about Wortham Center live streaming events, visit worthamarts.org or call the box office at 828-257-4530. Current box office hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by phone only.
