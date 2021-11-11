Krüger Brothers to join ‘Revels’ holiday show

ASHEVILLE — The Blue Ridge Orchestra will be joined on Dec. 5 by renowned bluegrass trio The Krüger Brothers for a holiday show called “Revels.”

Sponsored by Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty, BRO’s “Revels” is the orchestra’s annual holiday concert, featuring the full ensemble in an eclectic mix of classical and holiday favorites. The first half of this year’s program follows suit, while the second half will feature the full orchestra alongside celebrated bluegrass trio The Krüger Brothers, performing a blend of traditional tunes and original compositions for full orchestra by Jens Krüger.

Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Krüger began playing North American folk music at an early age and were particularly inspired by recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe and other progenitors of country, bluegrass and folk music. The group is highly regarded within the world of acoustic music in North America, and has gained the attention of many of its idols, including Monroe, Watson, Tut Taylor and Bobby Hicks.

Watson once said: “The Krüger Brothers are just about as fine a band as I’ve ever played with. … I love to play music with them.”