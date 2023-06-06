Next up for the TGIF concert series in downtown Morganton is musician Mac Arnold.

Arnold will take the stage at the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square this Friday from 6-10 p.m. as the series continues into its sixth week of the summer.

Arnold will serve up his blues to downtown Morganton with his own band, Mac Arnold and Plate Full of Blues. The band consists of Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals, Max Hightower on harmonica and vocals, Rick Latham on drums, Mike Frost on bass and Arnold on vocals and the gas can guitar.

Arnold’s first band had James Brown playing the piano. When Arnold moved to Chicago, Muddy Waters hired him on the spot. Arnold then toured and recorded LPs with Otis Spann and John Lee Hooker.

He later moved to Los Angeles and produced the television show “Soul Train” with Hooker. Arnold played bass on the “Sanford and Son” television show when he wasn’t playing bass for Otis Redding and B.B. King.

It’s safe to say that Arnold has lived an exciting life in the entertainment industry.

He now resides in Pelzer, South Carolina, where, at the age of 10, he got his first taste of the blues. Arnold learned how to play on his brother Leroy’s homemade guitar and he has been jamming ever since.

Fans of the TGIF summer concert series are invited to join downtown Morganton under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for each of the free 2023 concerts, held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 7) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their chairs and picnic blankets and make themselves comfortable while they let the series’ high-energy bands entertain them. TGIF concerts are held rain or shine.

This year’s TGIF sponsors, who help make the series free, include City Electric, UNC Health-Blue Ridge, Case Farms, the Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, C.J. and Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS, The News Herald and Pepsi.