‘Power of Spirituals virtual event set for Jan. 19

A Day to Remember, “You’re Welcome”: The Ocala, Florida, metalcore band moves to Fueled by Ramen for its seventh album and first in five years. “We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be,” said frontman Jeremy McKinnonTeenage Fanclub, “Endless Arcade”: The Scottish power-pop band’s 10th album is the first since the 2018 departure of co-founder Gerard Love and marks the debut of Euros Childs, from Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci.Pat Metheny, “Road To The Sun”: A collection of two new works for classical guitar, one featuring Jason Vieaux and one a six-movement cycle with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.Arab Strap, “As Days Get Dark”: “It’s about hopelessness and darkness...but in a fun way,” frontman Aidan Moffat said of the Scottish indie/slowcore band’s first album in 16 years.