Sails Original Music Series season ends Friday

HICKORY — The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will close out the season with The Get Right Band on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville that is focused on following their muses to honest self-expression, to whatever excites them and pushes them into unexplored territory. The Get Right Band carries the torch for a long line of genre-bending power trios including Cream, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Police, Violent Femmes, Primus, Green Day, Nirvana and Sublime. The group’s rawness and maneuverability make for a powerful music experience.

The band is built on the musical brotherhood that guitarist/vocalist Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry formed playing music together since middle school. Durocher, who is a trained composer and has been commissioned to write for symphonies and chamber groups, has guitar chops and a charismatic swagger as a frontman and a singer. With the addition of Jian-Claude Mears, a drummer with “precision, passion and an inescapable momentum,” according to “Live For Live Music.” The Get Right Band has been wowing audiences around the country and the Caribbean since its inception in 2011 with an unparalleled live show and a relentless tour schedule.