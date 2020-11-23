‘Swannanoa Solstice’ to be performed in multiple formats

The 2 p.m. live performance in the Diana Wortham Theatre will follow all state and health guidelines and restrictions for mass gatherings. Face masks are required for patrons and employees at all times. Touchless temperature screenings will be required prior to entering the facility, and, once inside, guests will be asked to exhibit physical distancing between other groups in common areas. Seating for the performance will be distanced by group. Tickets to this limited-capacity event are $45.

A link to the virtual performance will be emailed to online ticket-holders at 7 p.m. the same evening, but the performance may be enjoyed at any time during (or throughout) the holiday season, until Dec. 31. Tickets for the virtual show cost $35 per household. To create a spirited virtual holiday event, the Wortham Center suggests giving additional tickets to non-household friends and family, so that you may all watch and enjoy the performance together.

A Swannanoa Solstice is presented in partnership with The Swannanoa Gathering at Warren Wilson College, and is made possible by performance sponsors Derek and Elizabeth Allen; Joe and Janice Brumit; Dan and Anna Garrett; Richard and Francee Healy; Bill and Marilyn Hubbard; James King and Jayne Cleveland; Henry LaBrun; Joe and Mary Linville; and Maureen O’Hallaron. Additional support is provided by media sponsors Blue Ridge Public Radio and WNCW 88.7 FM.