Upcoming ‘Showcase of Stars’ events announced

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating more than two decades of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase, hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch, will feature a lineup of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $13 for adults and $6 for students and children.

Livingston Taylor Thursday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Livingston Taylor’s career as a professional musician has spanned more than 50 years, encompassing performance, songwriting and teaching. Described as “equal parts Mark Twain, college professor and musical icon,” Taylor entertains audiences with charm and a vast repertoire from his 22 albums and popular classics. Livingston has written Top 40 hits recorded by his brother James Taylor and has appeared with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Buffet. He is equally at home with a range of musical genres — folk, pop, gospel, jazz — and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performance. In addition to his performance schedule, Taylor has been a full professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years, passing on an extensive knowledge gained from his long career on the road to the next generation of musicians. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for students and children.