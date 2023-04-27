TODAY

SPRING MARKET

Studio 109, 109 Stoney Place, Morganton, will host a spring market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOOD TRUCK

Rotation Food Truck will be at Fonta Flora, 317 N. Green St., Morganton, from 4-8 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiacs Trivia at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a cornhole tournament starting at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Trivia with Melee at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by David Kerley at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC + FOOD TRUCK

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Joseph Hasty at 6 p.m. Rotation Food Truck also will be at the brewery from 5-8 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Luke Kiser at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages + Danny at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by The Mug Band at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Don Hogan at 6 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

FOOD TRUCK

Road Grill will be at the Food Truck Court on the Historic Courthouse Square, 102 E. Union St., Morganton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BEGINNER SPIN

The Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett St., Morganton, will host a beginner spin class from 5-5:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Taco Tuesday and Karaoke starting at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.