TODAY
SPRING MARKET
Studio 109, 109 Stoney Place, Morganton, will host a spring market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOOD TRUCK
Rotation Food Truck will be at Fonta Flora, 317 N. Green St., Morganton, from 4-8 p.m.
TRIVIA
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiacs Trivia at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a cornhole tournament starting at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Trivia with Melee at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by David Kerley at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC + FOOD TRUCK
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Joseph Hasty at 6 p.m. Rotation Food Truck also will be at the brewery from 5-8 p.m.
MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting at 5:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Luke Kiser at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages + Danny at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by The Mug Band at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Don Hogan at 6 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
FOOD TRUCK
Road Grill will be at the Food Truck Court on the Historic Courthouse Square, 102 E. Union St., Morganton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BEGINNER SPIN
The Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett St., Morganton, will host a beginner spin class from 5-5:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Taco Tuesday and Karaoke starting at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.