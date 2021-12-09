Vibe entertainment calendar (Dec. 9-15)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
KARAOKE NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub in Valdese will host karaoke at 7 p.m. The pub is at 118 Main St. W.
LIVE MUSIC
Dave’s acoustic solo show will be held at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
The Mason Jar Poets will perform at 7 p.m. at Brown Mountain Bottleworks at 115 E. Union St.
TREE LIGHTING
The town of Valdese will hold its tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Old Rock School at 400 Main St. W.
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
The Old Colony Players will kick off its production of “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged. For tickets or questions, call Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com. For a direct link to tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.ticketspice.com/elf-the-musical.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.
SANTA VISIT
Merrill Mischief candy shop will host Santa Claus from 5-8 p.m. at its store at 105 E. Union St., Morganton
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton offers live music by Greg Mastin at 7 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St., Morganton.
SATURDAY
SANTA VISIT
Santa Claus will make an appearance from 4-6 p.m. at Brown Mountain Bottleworks at 115 E. Union St. Stop in an give him your wish list and grab some photos.
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m.at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged. For tickets or questions, call Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com. For a direct link to tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.ticketspice.com/elf-the-musical.
MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET
The Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Familiar and new vendors with holiday merchandise will be on-site. The market will be held at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will take place from 5:30-9 p.m.
BARN AT WILDWOOD ACRES
A winter concert series will be held with live music by Cat5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The cover charge will be $15. Call 828-390-4080 to reserve a table. The venue is at 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs.
SUNDAY
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m.at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged. For tickets or questions, call Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com. For a direct link to tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.ticketspice.com/elf-the-musical.
ART MARKET
Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill will host a Yuletide Art Market from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include more than 20 art and craft vendors and music by Mais Ceu. Rotation and Wisty Burger food trucks also will be on-site. The event will be held indoors, and masks will be required. The brewery is at 6751 N.C. 126, Nebo.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.