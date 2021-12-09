Vibe entertainment calendar (Dec. 9-15)

DOWNTOWN MORGANTON

Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.

SANTA VISIT

Merrill Mischief candy shop will host Santa Claus from 5-8 p.m. at its store at 105 E. Union St., Morganton

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton offers live music by Greg Mastin at 7 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St., Morganton.

SATURDAY

SANTA VISIT

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 4-6 p.m. at Brown Mountain Bottleworks at 115 E. Union St. Stop in an give him your wish list and grab some photos.

‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’