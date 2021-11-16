Vibe entertainment calendar (Nov. 18-24)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TONIGHT
MOONDOG PIZZA
Audible Entertainment will provide a karaoke night at 9 p.m. The pizzeria is located at 304 S. Sterling St. Suite 200 in downtown Morganton.
FRIDAY
BROWN MOUNTAIN BOTTLEWORKS
Andrew Kasab will perform live music at 7 p.m. The store is located at 115 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
THE GRIND CAFÉ
The Harris Brothers will play live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the Upper Room. There will be food and craft beer or wine. Call 828-430-4343 to reserve a spot. The coffeehouse is located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
THE LEVEE BREWERY
The Shelby Rae Moore Band will perform live music at 7:30 p.m. The cover charge is $5 at the door in online in advance. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
SATURDAY
COLLETT STREET REC
The Morganton Comic-Con, hosted by Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the top comic book dealers in the southeast will be present, along with artists. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite characters. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 13 and younger. The recreation center is located at 300 Collett St. in downtown Morganton.
ADVENTURE BOUND BOOKS
An Indie Author Showcase event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Independently published authors Nicholas Barker, Sandra Warren, Sarah Rodecker and Nathan Freeman will meet and greet to discuss their new books ahead of the holiday season. Mexican coffee and samples will be provided by Hightaste Artisan Products. The bookstore is located at 117 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
SILVER FORK WINERY
Sycamore Bones will perform live music from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Company’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.
OLD ROCK SCHOOL
The Giving Thanks Holiday Classic gospel singing will be held at 5 p.m. Participating groups will be Karen Peck and New River and Chosen Ministries. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $35 for the VIP package. The school is located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
ADVENTURE BOUND BOOKS
A poetry night event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to come and share their writing, read from a favorite poet, perform a monologue or dramatic reading, or just watch. Register online at bit.ly/3HvRN0o.
COMMA
Scythian with His and Hers will perform a concert of roots music from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3qJ1Hpr. The municipal auditorium is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.
THE LEVEE BREWERY
A karaoke night will be held at 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SIDETRACKED BREWERY
A vintage video game tournament will be held from 7-10 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishers. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. Suite 100 in downtown Morganton.
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.