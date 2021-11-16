Vibe entertainment calendar (Nov. 18-24)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

MOONDOG PIZZA

Audible Entertainment will provide a karaoke night at 9 p.m. The pizzeria is located at 304 S. Sterling St. Suite 200 in downtown Morganton.

FRIDAY

BROWN MOUNTAIN BOTTLEWORKS

Andrew Kasab will perform live music at 7 p.m. The store is located at 115 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

THE GRIND CAFÉ

The Harris Brothers will play live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the Upper Room. There will be food and craft beer or wine. Call 828-430-4343 to reserve a spot. The coffeehouse is located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

THE LEVEE BREWERY

The Shelby Rae Moore Band will perform live music at 7:30 p.m. The cover charge is $5 at the door in online in advance. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

SATURDAY

COLLETT STREET REC