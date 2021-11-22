Vibe entertainment calendar (Nov. 24 to Dec. 1)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
SIDETRACKED BREWERY
A vintage video game tournament will be held from 7-10 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishers. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. Suite 100 in downtown Morganton.
BROWN MOUNTAIN BOTTLEWORKS
Roadside Attraction will perform live music from 8-11 p.m. The store is located at 115 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
FRIDAY
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Company’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET
The season’s first Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both familiar vendors and new booths with holiday merchandise will be onsite. The market will be held at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SILVER FORK WINERY
Singer/songwriter Mike Alicke will play live music from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Company’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will take place again from 5:30-9 p.m.
BARN AT WILDWOOD ACRES
A Winter Concert Series will start with live music by the Shelby Rae Moore band at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available. The cover charge will be $10. Call 828-390-4080 to reserve a table. The venue is located at 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs.
COMMA
A production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting commaonline.org. The municipal theater is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
SIDETRACKED BREWERY
Another vintage video game tournament will be held from 7-10 p.m.
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.