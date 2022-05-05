Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA Brown Mountain Bottleworks 115 E. Union St., will host trivia at 7 p.m.

LIVE THEATER The Old Colony Players will perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater in Valdese, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

FRIDAY SWAP MEET The Valley Hills Antique Power Club will hold its 15th annual swap meet starting at 8 a.m. at Catawba Meadows Park. The free event will feature antique tractors and equipment, new and used parts, antique, restored and custom vehicles, a variety of engines, lawn mowers, agricultural items, a children’s barrel train, crafts, food trucks and more. The highlight of the swap meet will be a 1930s Chris-Craft triple cockpit runabout boat filmed in a Ben Affleck movie.

WINE TASTING Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Chris McGinnis at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Buicke Mackane at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Throwdown Jones at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Ginny McAfee and Morgan Jeter at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Garrett Huffman at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Brown Mountain Bottleworks 115 E. Union St., will host live music by Rustin Clawson at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY SWAP MEET The Valley Hills Antique Power Club will hold its 15th annual swap meet starting at 8 a.m. at Catawba Meadows Park. The free event will feature antique tractors and equipment, new and used parts, antique, restored and custom vehicles, a variety of engines, lawn mowers, agricultural items, a children’s barrel train, crafts, food trucks and more. The JackTown Ramblers group will perform at noon. The highlight of the swap meet will be a 1930s Chris-Craft triple cockpit runabout boat filmed in a Ben Affleck movie.

MUSICAL CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 College St., will host a performance of “High School Musical” by the Burke Theater Co. at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.commaonline.org.

KARAOKE The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Spalding McIntosh and the Lionhearts at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music from Two’s Company from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Thomas Aaron Garlow with special guest Skip Almond at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY LIVE MUSIC Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Rustin Clawson from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY TRIVIA NIGHT Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.