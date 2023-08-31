Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m. with Dustin Hicks.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia by the Brown Mountain Brainiacs at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bones Jones Burgers & Butchery, 3221 NC 126, will have live music by the Will Easter Band at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The theme is “Remarkable Rioja."

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Lola Grace from 6-9 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 N. Green St., will host 1st Saturdays Music Series from 5-7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by The Alligators at p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Loudes Duo at 4 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Lola Grace from 6-9 p.m.

MONDAY

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

The Sidetracked Pinball team will host a pinball tournament at the brewery, 609 S. Green St., at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Fonta Flora Pub, 317 N. Green St., will host trivia by Brown Mountain Brainiacs at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.