Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m. with Dustin Hicks.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia by the Brown Mountain Brainiacs at 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Bones Jones Burgers & Butchery, 3221 NC 126, will have live music by the Will Easter Band at 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The theme is “Remarkable Rioja."
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Lola Grace from 6-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 N. Green St., will host 1st Saturdays Music Series from 5-7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by The Alligators at p.m.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Loudes Duo at 4 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Lola Grace from 6-9 p.m.
MONDAY
TRIVIA
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
The Sidetracked Pinball team will host a pinball tournament at the brewery, 609 S. Green St., at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Fonta Flora Pub, 317 N. Green St., will host trivia by Brown Mountain Brainiacs at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
MINI FARMERS MARKET
The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.