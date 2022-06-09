Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night at 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
POETRY OPEN MIC
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will hold poetry mic night from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by The Riverstones at 7:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a cornhole tournament at 7 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music with Bad Romeo at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The King Bees at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Shelby Rae Moore at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
South Creek Winery & Vineyard, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Sorella Jack.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Rustin Clawson from 2-5 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.