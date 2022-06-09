Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

POETRY OPEN MIC

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will hold poetry mic night from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by The Riverstones at 7:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a cornhole tournament at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music with Bad Romeo at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The King Bees at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Shelby Rae Moore at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Winery & Vineyard, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Sorella Jack.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Rustin Clawson from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.