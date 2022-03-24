 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Vibe entertainment calendar

  • 0
vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Morgan Jeter and special guest from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host ope-mic night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia at 6 p.m.

WINE TASTINE

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host live music from Don Hogan from 8-10 p.m.

FRIDAY

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Classic Highway at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host live music from the Riverstones from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Mitch Clark & Mastin with Justin Clyde Williams at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host live music by Rack & Pinion at 2 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host live music by Thomas Anthony at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host live music by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

