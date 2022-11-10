Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host karaoke from 7-10 p.m.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.
R&B NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have R&B music night beginning at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by J.B. and the ‘70s at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Mitch & Dave from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Deacon Black at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host music bingo with Christine at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Don Hogan at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have live music by Grayson Slade beginning at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Almost Vintage at 7 p.m.
COMIC CON
Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host Comic Con at the Collett Street Rec Center, 300 Collett St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children. Kids 3 and younger get in free.
SUNDAY
The Meeting Place Mission will host its annual Give Cheese a Chance fundraiser for the homeless shelter from noon to 3 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. Come out and try some grilled cheese concoctions from local competitors.
LIVE MUSIC
The Copper Penny, 101 Catawba Ave. in Rhodhiss, will host live music from Autry’s Acoustic from 3-6 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING
First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., will host Music Morning Out at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY
The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.