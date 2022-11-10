Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host karaoke from 7-10 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.

R&B NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have R&B music night beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by J.B. and the ‘70s at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Mitch & Dave from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Deacon Black at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host music bingo with Christine at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Don Hogan at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have live music by Grayson Slade beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Almost Vintage at 7 p.m.

COMIC CON

Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host Comic Con at the Collett Street Rec Center, 300 Collett St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children. Kids 3 and younger get in free.

SUNDAY

The Meeting Place Mission will host its annual Give Cheese a Chance fundraiser for the homeless shelter from noon to 3 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. Come out and try some grilled cheese concoctions from local competitors.

LIVE MUSIC

The Copper Penny, 101 Catawba Ave. in Rhodhiss, will host live music from Autry’s Acoustic from 3-6 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING

First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., will host Music Morning Out at 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.