TODAY

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

UKULELE

The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music with Dani Kerr at 6 p.m. Kerr is competing in America's Got Talent and this week advanced to the next round of the competition.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiac trivia night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Radio Ready on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Don Hogan from 6-9 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by FireBone at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Peak Performance Part 2.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by LJTT from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field.

SUMMER BASH

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Summer Bash with The Russel Sprouts at 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by The Alligators at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Down the Mountain at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., Morganton, will celebrate its fifth birthday with a party from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Kewel Dewey Kudzu from 6-9 p.m.

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will play "The School of Rock" at 8:30 p.m. for its Movie Under the Stars series.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.