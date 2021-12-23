Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TONIGHT
LIVE MUSIC
The Shelby Rae Moore band will perform at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will be held in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.
TAP TAKEOVER
Brown Mountain Bottleworks at 115 E. Union St. will hold a Christmas edition Tap Takeover with a variety of holiday-themed beers on tap from 6-8 p.m.
SANTA VISIT
Cup n’ Spoon at A110 Morganton Heights Blvd. will have pictures with Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft’d will host cigar night on the back porch from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at its store at 108 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Caleb Wolfe will perform at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
UPCOMING EVENT
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band, dancing, food, and fun. For information, call Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283. Seating is limited.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.