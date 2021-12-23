Vibe entertainment calendar

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Caleb Wolfe will perform at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., at 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

UPCOMING EVENT

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band, dancing, food, and fun. For information, call Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283. Seating is limited.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.