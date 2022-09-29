Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W. in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St. will hold its Brainiac’s trivia night at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Hambone at 7 p.m.
MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.
FREE WINE TASTING
Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The King Bees at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
HOCUS POCUS PARTY
Dragonfly Apothecary and Artisan Market, 120 N. Sterling St., will host a Hocus Pocus Party from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15. The event will include jewelry making, Halloween craft projects, bath bombs, sweet treats and more.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Hampton Drive at 8 p.m.
STARGAZING
Fonta Flora Brewery Whippoorwill, 6571 NC 126, Nebo, will host Astronomy and Beer stargazing event from 7-10 p.m. The event is led by Catawba Valley Astronomers Club and Lake James State Park Superintendent Nora Coffey. Bring a blanket or folding chair and come enjoy a night with the stars. This event is weather dependent.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Moment’s Notice at 2 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by David Coffey and Friends at 7 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.