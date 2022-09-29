Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W. in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St. will hold its Brainiac’s trivia night at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Hambone at 7 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.

FREE WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The King Bees at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HOCUS POCUS PARTY

Dragonfly Apothecary and Artisan Market, 120 N. Sterling St., will host a Hocus Pocus Party from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15. The event will include jewelry making, Halloween craft projects, bath bombs, sweet treats and more.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Hampton Drive at 8 p.m.

STARGAZING

Fonta Flora Brewery Whippoorwill, 6571 NC 126, Nebo, will host Astronomy and Beer stargazing event from 7-10 p.m. The event is led by Catawba Valley Astronomers Club and Lake James State Park Superintendent Nora Coffey. Bring a blanket or folding chair and come enjoy a night with the stars. This event is weather dependent.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Moment’s Notice at 2 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by David Coffey and Friends at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.