TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host karaoke by Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night by Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The first TGIF of the season will kick off with The Dancing Fleas on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The World Ballet Series will perform “Cinderella” at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m. Visit commaonline.org for tickets.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by The Riverstones at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

YOGA ON THE SQUARE

Breathe Yoga & Pilates will host Yoga on the Square at the historic Burke County courthouse square at 8 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Gotcha Groove at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Tyler-Caged Affair Acoustic Guitar 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Fonta Flora, 317 N. Green St., will host music by The Pigeon River Messengers.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The History Museum of Burke County, 201 W. Meeting St., will host its 20th anniversary celebration at noon.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by the Ray Shook Band at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music with Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Fonta Flora Brewing, 317 N. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke and taco Tuesday at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.