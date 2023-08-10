Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Morganton Ukulele Society Jams will perform at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., from 6-8 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present video game trivia at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., in Valdese, will host game night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL The town of Valdese will kick off its annual Waldensian Festival at 5 p.m. on Main Street. There will be a antique car cruise-in followed by live music by Southside Station at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Aaron Carter at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by Good Ol Boys at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by the Porch Panda from 6-9 p.m. The Hillman Food Truck will be onsite from 4-8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL

The town of Valdese will hold its annual Waldensian Festival beginning at 9 a.m. on Main Street. There will be food and craft vendors onsite all day with a variety of live music performances, a kid zone, a bocce tournament and more. The headlining act will be Ryan Perry at 7 p.m.

DJ MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music from 8-11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Nine and Pocket Change at 7 p.m.

MUD RUN

The annual Ohana Mud Run will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at 5372 Roy McGalliard Ave. in Morganton.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Cats on the Freeway at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Jeff Honeycutt from 6-9 p.m. The Hillman Food Truck will be onsite from noon to 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by the Dave Reep Group at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The town of Connelly Springs will host live music by Dirty Grass Soul at 6 p.m. at 1030 U.S. 70. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this free concert.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.

PINBALL LESSONS

The Sidetracked Pinball team will offer free pinball lessons at Sidetracked brewery, 609 S. Green St., from 5-8 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.