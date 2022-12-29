Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

THURSDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave from 7-10 p.m.

SPARKLING WINE TASTING

Craft'd, 108 W. Main St., will host a free sparkling wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The bar and cheese shop also will be open.

SATURDAY

DANCE PARTY

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a retro DJ dance party beginning at 10 p.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a New Year's Eve party with live music by Whiskey Down at 8 p.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Andy's Place, 2720 U.S. 64 in Morganton, will host a New Year's Eve Party with live music by The Laurel Creek Band with Bobby Denton from 8-10 p.m., followed by live karaoke with DJ B from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have a New Year's Eve Party with live music by Mr. Tibbs and the Wizard at 8 p.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs, will host a New Year's Eve Party beginning at 8 p.m. with live music by Chris Day, followed by music by Tanya & the Road Runnerz. The event will include appetizers, sweet treats, giveaways, party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Advance tickets bought by Dec. 30 are $30. Tickets are $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in person, over the phone, or via TicketLeap. Text 828-390-4080 or call for more information on ticket purchase.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

SideTracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a 1920's-themed New Year's Eve Party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Attendees are invited to dress in their best 1920's-style costume for its costume contest. Appetizers will be served at 8 p.m. and a champagne toast will be made at midnight.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.