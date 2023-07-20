Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host Brainiacs trivia night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Darren Bryant at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Revelations in France.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by Chasing Phoenix from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field in downtown Valdese.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by Wiregrass at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Seth Clement from 6-9 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by Jon Boy & Lefty at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Almost Vintage from 8-11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music with Buick MacKane at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

The Magnolia Road, 400 N. Green St., will host live music from David Bernard on the patio from 7-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by C.J. Ballard at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Happy Enchiladas from 6-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Thomas Aaron Garlow at 2 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.