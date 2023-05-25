Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a karaoke by David Kerley from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold cigar night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Baby Black Band on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Jeff Honeycutt at 6 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by Sidecar Honey at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Quinn and Crowe will perform at 6 p.m. at Horseshow Bend Family Campground, 6675 N.C. 181.

PAINT PARTY

TOSS will host a paint party on the old courthouse square at 5:30 p.m. It is a free, family friendly event with all ages and abilities welcome. Painters will be helping complete three murals for Morganton.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will have live music by The Alligators at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $6.

FARMER’S MARKET

The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Trouvere at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Live music with Whiskey Down will be held at 4 p.m. on the Historic Burke County Square.

LIVE MUSIC

Still Walkin’ will perform at 6 p.m. at Horseshow Bend Family Campground, 6675 N.C. 181.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from Stevie D Kudzu at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by C.J. Ballard at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from the Loudes Duo at 4 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.