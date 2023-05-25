Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a karaoke by David Kerley from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold cigar night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
TGIF returns with Baby Black Band on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Jeff Honeycutt at 6 p.m.
MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by Sidecar Honey at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Quinn and Crowe will perform at 6 p.m. at Horseshow Bend Family Campground, 6675 N.C. 181.
PAINT PARTY
TOSS will host a paint party on the old courthouse square at 5:30 p.m. It is a free, family friendly event with all ages and abilities welcome. Painters will be helping complete three murals for Morganton.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will have live music by The Alligators at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $6.
FARMER’S MARKET
The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Trouvere at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Live music with Whiskey Down will be held at 4 p.m. on the Historic Burke County Square.
LIVE MUSIC
Still Walkin’ will perform at 6 p.m. at Horseshow Bend Family Campground, 6675 N.C. 181.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from Stevie D Kudzu at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by C.J. Ballard at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from the Loudes Duo at 4 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.