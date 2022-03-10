Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
ACC CHILI FUNDRAISER
Downtown Development Association will host its annual ACC Chili Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St. The event will be drive-thru only.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Almost Vintage at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music from Jeff Honeycutt at 7 p.m.
POETRY OPEN MIC
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host Poetry Open Mic Night from 6-7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host live music by the Mason Jar Poets at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music with Joey Vang at 9 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET
A Pop-up farmers market will be held at 111 N. Green St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host live music by Quinn and Crowe at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music from the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Trio at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 W. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura from Queen’s Catering.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.