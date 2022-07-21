Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE THEATER

“The Things They Carried” will be performed at the historic Burke County courthouse, 102 E. Union St., from 7-9 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host its summer trivia series at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Phillip Pershing will play “The Wall” at Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host its summer trivia series at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Dreads for Brains from 5-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down at 9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery and Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host Ages Past at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE THEATER

“The Things They Carried” will be performed at the historic Burke County courthouse, 102 E. Union St., from 7-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Bakkwoodz at p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs, will continue its summer concert series with Deacon Black at 7 p.m. Perkz Café food truck will be onsite. Cover is $10.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Grayson Slade at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Don Hogan at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Winery and Vineyards, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Rory Kelly Band at 1 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Brandon Fisher and the Outsiders at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Andy Buckner from 2-5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The monthly Sunday Pops concert will be held at the historic courthouse square with music from the E’lon JD Project

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.