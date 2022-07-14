Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE THEATER

“Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain” will be performed at the historic Burke County courthouse, 102 E. Union St., from 7-9 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Dani Kerr Trio at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host the Jacktown Ramblers at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by TNT at p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Opal Moon at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs, will kick off its summer concert series with Fox and Company at 7 p.m. The Road Grill food truck will be onsite. Cover is $10.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by the Porch Pandas at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Winery and Vineyards, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Michael Wilson Knowles at 1 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Grandma’s Medicine at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.