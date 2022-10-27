Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host live music by Lonestar at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.commaonline.org for tickets.

FRIDAY

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER

Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will hold an immersive murder mystery dinner theater at 10 p.m. Cost is $15.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Hambone at 8 p.m.

FREE WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HALLOWEEN DRAG SHOW

Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will hold Heels of Horror: A Halloween Drag Show at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for ticket info.

LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by The Jeff Honeycutt Band at 8 p.m.

BOOS & BREWS

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will hold its annual Boos & Brews Halloween Party with live music by Grandma’s Medicine at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down and Trixter at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Poison’Us and Kings of Noise at 8 p.m. along with its Halloween party.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Homer’s Soda Shop, 113 E. Union St., will host Homer’s Big Boo Too at 6 p.m.

BROWN MOUNTAIN LIGHTS FESTIVAL

The inaugural Brown Mountain Lights Festival will be held on the historic courthouse grounds from noon until 10 p.m. A variety of bands will perform at the amphitheater throughout the day and the best costume will be awarded a hand-crafted championship belt. There will be activities for children and adults along with food and beer trucks on-site. The festival also will welcome people to talk about their sightings of the mysterious Brown Mountain Lights.

HAUNTED THEATRE

The Dance Factory and JE Productions will hold The Haunted Theatre at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., from 5-8 p.m.

HALLOWEEN PARTY AND BEER RELEASE

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will hold an Altera Vida Bottle Release and Halloween Party at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Gotcha Groove at 2 p.m.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host a Halloween party beginning with handing out candy from 4-7:30 p.m. Those in costume will receive $5 off axe throwing. Live music with the Buicke MacKane Band will begin at 8 p.m. Paradise Subs food truck will be on-site at 7:30 p.m.

HENRY RIVER FARMS CORN MAZE

Henry River Farms, 3115 River Road, will be open for the last day of the season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, bouncy house, one-cow train ride, human foosball, sand pit and more. Entry is $5. Free for kids 3 and younger.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.