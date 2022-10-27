Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host live music by Lonestar at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.commaonline.org for tickets.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER
Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will hold an immersive murder mystery dinner theater at 10 p.m. Cost is $15.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Hambone at 8 p.m.
FREE WINE TASTING
Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
HALLOWEEN DRAG SHOW
Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will hold Heels of Horror: A Halloween Drag Show at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for ticket info.
LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by The Jeff Honeycutt Band at 8 p.m.
BOOS & BREWS
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will hold its annual Boos & Brews Halloween Party with live music by Grandma’s Medicine at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down and Trixter at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC & HALLOWEEN PARTY
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Poison’Us and Kings of Noise at 8 p.m. along with its Halloween party.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
Homer’s Soda Shop, 113 E. Union St., will host Homer’s Big Boo Too at 6 p.m.
BROWN MOUNTAIN LIGHTS FESTIVAL
The inaugural Brown Mountain Lights Festival will be held on the historic courthouse grounds from noon until 10 p.m. A variety of bands will perform at the amphitheater throughout the day and the best costume will be awarded a hand-crafted championship belt. There will be activities for children and adults along with food and beer trucks on-site. The festival also will welcome people to talk about their sightings of the mysterious Brown Mountain Lights.
HAUNTED THEATRE
The Dance Factory and JE Productions will hold The Haunted Theatre at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., from 5-8 p.m.
HALLOWEEN PARTY AND BEER RELEASE
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will hold an Altera Vida Bottle Release and Halloween Party at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Gotcha Groove at 2 p.m.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host a Halloween party beginning with handing out candy from 4-7:30 p.m. Those in costume will receive $5 off axe throwing. Live music with the Buicke MacKane Band will begin at 8 p.m. Paradise Subs food truck will be on-site at 7:30 p.m.
HENRY RIVER FARMS CORN MAZE
Henry River Farms, 3115 River Road, will be open for the last day of the season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, bouncy house, one-cow train ride, human foosball, sand pit and more. Entry is $5. Free for kids 3 and younger.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY
The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.