Vibe entertainment calendar

TONIGHT
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged. For tickets or questions, call Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com. For a direct link to tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.ticketspice.com/elf-the-musical.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Shelby Rae Moore band will perform at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton.
TREE LIGHTING
The town of Valdese will hold its tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Old Rock School at 400 Main St. W.
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
The Old Colony Players host its production of “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged.
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
Overmountain Cycles, located at 313 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton will host a pot luck Christmas party at 7 p.m. Wear some festive attire, bring a dish to share and grab a brew next door at Fonta Flora Brewing. The shop will have a small gift for those in attendance.
LIVE MUSIC
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, located at 115 E. Union St. will host The Alligators at 7 p.m.
SANTA VISIT
Merrill Mischief candy shop will host Santa Claus from 5-8 p.m. at its store at 105 E. Union St., Morganton
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party with live music by violinist Morgan Jeter at 9 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
The Harris Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d will host a Hallmark Holiday Wine Tasting from 5:30-8:30 at its store located at 108 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
TREE TRIMMING AND CAROLING
Silver Fork Winery, located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host a tree trimming and caroling with Joseph Hasty at 3 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party will be held at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, with live music from “Almost Vintage.”
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m.at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID).
DOWNTOWN MORGANTON
Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will take place from 5:30-9 p.m.
SUNDAY
‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’
Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 3 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID).
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Reep’s Christmas Misfits band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tickets are $22. Entrée reservations will be taken at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.
MONDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Reep’s Christmas Misfits band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tickets are $22. Entrée reservations will be taken at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.
LIVE MUSIC
Brandon Bethel will perform at Catawba Brewing Co., located at 212 S. Green St., at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
UPCOMING EVENT
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band. Please contact Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283 for more information. Seating is limited. Don’t miss out on this evening of dance, food and fun.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.