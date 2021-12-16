 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vibe entertainment calendar
0 comments
alert top story

Vibe entertainment calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’

Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged. For tickets or questions, call Old Colony Players at 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com. For a direct link to tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.ticketspice.com/elf-the-musical.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Shelby Rae Moore band will perform at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton.

TREE LIGHTING

The town of Valdese will hold its tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Old Rock School at 400 Main St. W.

‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’

The Old Colony Players host its production of “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID). Admission is free for preschoolers and kindergartners; however, preregistration for seating purposes is encouraged.

DOWNTOWN MORGANTON

Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will begin in the grass lot across from CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton and take place from 5:30-9 p.m., lasting about 15 minutes apiece. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Rides may be booked beginning at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Overmountain Cycles, located at 313 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton will host a pot luck Christmas party at 7 p.m. Wear some festive attire, bring a dish to share and grab a brew next door at Fonta Flora Brewing. The shop will have a small gift for those in attendance.

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, located at 115 E. Union St. will host The Alligators at 7 p.m.

SANTA VISIT

Merrill Mischief candy shop will host Santa Claus from 5-8 p.m. at its store at 105 E. Union St., Morganton

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party with live music by violinist Morgan Jeter at 9 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

The Harris Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d will host a Hallmark Holiday Wine Tasting from 5:30-8:30 at its store located at 108 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

SATURDAY

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

TREE TRIMMING AND CAROLING

Silver Fork Winery, located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host a tree trimming and caroling with Joseph Hasty at 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party will be held at 7 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, with live music from “Almost Vintage.”

‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’

Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 7:30 p.m.at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID).

DOWNTOWN MORGANTON

Carolina Carriage Co.’s Christmas horse-drawn carriage rides will take place from 5:30-9 p.m.

SUNDAY

‘ELF, THE MUSICAL’

Old Colony Players will perform “Elf, the Musical” at 3 p.m. at the Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., Valdese. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors 60 and older; $12 for students (including college with ID).

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Reep’s Christmas Misfits band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tickets are $22. Entrée reservations will be taken at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.

MONDAY

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Reep’s Christmas Misfits band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tickets are $22. Entrée reservations will be taken at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.

LIVE MUSIC

Brandon Bethel will perform at Catawba Brewing Co., located at 212 S. Green St., at 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

UPCOMING EVENT

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band. Please contact Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283 for more information. Seating is limited. Don’t miss out on this evening of dance, food and fun.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halle Berry and other celebrities talk holiday plans

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert