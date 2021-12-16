Vibe entertainment calendar

Reep’s Christmas Misfits band will perform at 7 p.m. at The Grind Café in the Upper Wine Room, located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tickets are $22. Entrée reservations will be taken at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations.

LIVE MUSIC

Brandon Bethel will perform at Catawba Brewing Co., located at 212 S. Green St., at 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

UPCOMING EVENT

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band. Please contact Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283 for more information. Seating is limited. Don’t miss out on this evening of dance, food and fun.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.