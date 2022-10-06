Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

Guitar prodigy Luca Stricagnoli will perform at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open-mic night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA

SideTracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St. Suite 100, will host Halloween trivia at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

TRACTOR SHOW

The Morganton Tractor Show will be held at 2 p.m. at Catawba Meadows Park. Music will be provided by the JackTown Ramblers.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Buick MacKane at 7 p.m.

FREE WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Rasatacoustic at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

COMEDY NIGHT

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host Stand Up Comedy Shootout at 7:30 p.m. with 12 comedians. Michael Wilson Knowles will be the host.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by House of Hair at 8 p.m.

TRACTOR SHOW

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Whiskey Down at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Urban Soul Duo at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Guitar prodigy Luca Stricagnoli will perform at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Rustin Clawson and the Side Hustle from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.